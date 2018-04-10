NEWARK, Ark. (KTHV) – Cedar Ridge High School canceled the rest of its football season following reports of bullying and unsportsmanlike conduct.

A statement from Cedar Ridge indicates that after a meeting between the principal, athletic director and senior high football team, some players quit.

The statement from a school spokesperson said:

“During the meeting, Mr. Thetford addressed reports of bullying within the team made by multiple players and parents. He also addressed several incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior that were reported by game officials during two varsity games.

Some players chose to quit the day after this meeting, and due to low numbers that may increase the risk of injuries for remaining players, district administration made the decision to cancel the rest of the season.”

But Cedar Ridge is not the only small-town high school football team that has reported a low number of teammates. Rose Bud High School also opted out of conference games this season.

"There are a lot of negative connotations around the game of football today,” Rose Bud superintendent Luke Lovins said.

Lovins said there were not enough sign-ups from players going into this season.

"There were about 30 I believe, that number started to dwindle a little bit late into the spring/early summer,” he said.

The main football coach also left this summer.

"By the time he left and went to Perryville, I think it was down into the low 20s and teens,” Lovins said.

Lovins is a former coach himself. He said football teams everywhere are seeing fewer and fewer kids signing up.

"For us specifically at Rose Bud, we have a lot of kids that work, and they have to spend time doing other things,” Lovins said.

He also said injuries could be scaring players away.

"You hear a lot about concussions and other injuries. It scares kids to play even in peewee,” Lovins said.

Rose Bud players do still have the opportunity to play some non-conference games this season. On Tuesday nights the JV and Varsity teams play non-conference games.

“The best decision for us would be to remove ourselves from conference play so if we didn’t have the numbers to finish the year at some point, the other teams wouldn’t be in a position to have an open week,” Lovins said.

Lovins said the district was committed to still giving their athletes an opportunity to play.

"I'm extremely proud of how they've competed and have continued to come back and put the effort and the time in and do whatever they had to do to have a football season,” he said.

