PREP FOOTBALL
Arkadelphia 24, Bauxite 12
Beebe 48, JA Fair 21
Benton 34, Lake Hamilton 24
Bentonville 42, Springdale 7
Bentonville West 46, Van Buren 10
Bigelow 28, Cutter-Morning Star 2
Blytheville 41, Paragould 21
Booneville 28, Lamar 7
Cabot 35, FS Northside 23
Camden Fairview 57, Hot Springs 0
Carlisle 34, Brinkley 6
Cent Ark Christian 22, Bald Knob 19
Centerpoint 42, Horatio 7
Charleston 41, West Fork 6
Clarendon 61, Marvell 6
Clinton 48, Marshall 0
Conway Christian 56, Magnet Cove 28
Danville 42, Jessieville 14
Des Arc 26, Earle 8
Destiny Christian Academy, Okla. 60, Union Christian 14
Dierks 40, Spring Hill 6
Dumas 52, Monticello 22
England 38, Quitman 15
FS Southside 49, LR Central 16
Fayetteville 56, Rogers Heritage 7
Foreman 54, Murfreesboro 0
Fountain Lake 35, Harmony Grove 34
Gosnell 23, Pocahontas 0
Greenbrier 24, Alma 21
Greenland 40, Paris 7
Greenwood 42, Sheridan 14
Gurdon 14, Mount Ida 6
Hackett 22, Lavaca 0
Hampton 21, Fordyce 7
Har-Ber 38, Rogers 6
Harrison 56, Huntsville 14
Heber Springs 42, Riverview 6
Jonesboro 31, Sylvan Hills 15
LR McClellan 44, HS Lakeside 7
LR Parkview 38, White Hall 26
Lincoln 38, Gentry 13
Marion 56, Jacksonville 0
McGehee 55, Drew Central 6
Mineral Springs 55, Lafayette County 6
Mountain Pine 63, Poyen 28
Mountainburg 40, Magazine 8
Nashville 69, Malvern 10
Newport 35, Piggott 8
Osceola 66, Corning 6
Ozark 48, Waldron 7
Pea Ridge 48, Green Forest 0
Pottsville 55, Dover 21
Prairie Grove 22, Berryville 7
Prescott 40, Camden Harmony Grove 0
Rector 20, Marked Tree 0
Rison 44, Barton 12
Rivercrest 56, Cave City 16
Russellville 21, El Dorado 13
Salem 42, E. Poinsett Co. 6
Searcy 61, Mountain Home 20
Shiloh Christian 42, Gravette 7
Siloam Springs 49, LR Hall 8
Smackover 66, Bismarck 6
Star City 51, DeWitt 15
Valley View 14, Nettleton 12
Walnut Ridge 47, Manila 14
Warren 36, Hamburg 14
West Memphis Christian 42, Memphis Nighthawks, Tenn. 0
Yellville-Summit 32, Mountain View 18