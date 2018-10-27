PREP FOOTBALL

Arkadelphia 24, Bauxite 12

Beebe 48, JA Fair 21

Benton 34, Lake Hamilton 24

Bentonville 42, Springdale 7

Bentonville West 46, Van Buren 10

Bigelow 28, Cutter-Morning Star 2

Blytheville 41, Paragould 21

Booneville 28, Lamar 7

Cabot 35, FS Northside 23

Camden Fairview 57, Hot Springs 0

Carlisle 34, Brinkley 6

Cent Ark Christian 22, Bald Knob 19

Centerpoint 42, Horatio 7

Charleston 41, West Fork 6

Clarendon 61, Marvell 6

Clinton 48, Marshall 0

Conway Christian 56, Magnet Cove 28

Danville 42, Jessieville 14

Des Arc 26, Earle 8

Destiny Christian Academy, Okla. 60, Union Christian 14

Dierks 40, Spring Hill 6

Dumas 52, Monticello 22

England 38, Quitman 15

FS Southside 49, LR Central 16

Fayetteville 56, Rogers Heritage 7

Foreman 54, Murfreesboro 0

Fountain Lake 35, Harmony Grove 34

Gosnell 23, Pocahontas 0

Greenbrier 24, Alma 21

Greenland 40, Paris 7

Greenwood 42, Sheridan 14

Gurdon 14, Mount Ida 6

Hackett 22, Lavaca 0

Hampton 21, Fordyce 7

Har-Ber 38, Rogers 6

Harrison 56, Huntsville 14

Heber Springs 42, Riverview 6

Jonesboro 31, Sylvan Hills 15

LR McClellan 44, HS Lakeside 7

LR Parkview 38, White Hall 26

Lincoln 38, Gentry 13

Marion 56, Jacksonville 0

McGehee 55, Drew Central 6

Mineral Springs 55, Lafayette County 6

Mountain Pine 63, Poyen 28

Mountainburg 40, Magazine 8

Nashville 69, Malvern 10

Newport 35, Piggott 8

Osceola 66, Corning 6

Ozark 48, Waldron 7

Pea Ridge 48, Green Forest 0

Pottsville 55, Dover 21

Prairie Grove 22, Berryville 7

Prescott 40, Camden Harmony Grove 0

Rector 20, Marked Tree 0

Rison 44, Barton 12

Rivercrest 56, Cave City 16

Russellville 21, El Dorado 13

Salem 42, E. Poinsett Co. 6

Searcy 61, Mountain Home 20

Shiloh Christian 42, Gravette 7

Siloam Springs 49, LR Hall 8

Smackover 66, Bismarck 6

Star City 51, DeWitt 15

Valley View 14, Nettleton 12

Walnut Ridge 47, Manila 14

Warren 36, Hamburg 14

West Memphis Christian 42, Memphis Nighthawks, Tenn. 0

Yellville-Summit 32, Mountain View 18

