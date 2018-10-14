LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The 2018-19 school year is in full gear. It's also officially the fall season and with that comes one of the most love sports seasons.

During football season, THV11 loves to highlight the great high school teams our state has to offer, spotlight players, and those plays during a game that leave you in awe.

THV11 has partnered with Yarnell's Premium Ice Cream to put those plays to the test. Every week, there will be three plays from different games up for nomination and YOU will vote on the 'sweetest' play of the week.

What's the best part about this? You get to nominate your favorite plays, too!

All you have to do is send the video of the play to sports@thv11.com or you can send them to us via social media #BeOn11 - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Here are the WEEK SEVEN nominees:

Keylin Holloway - Little Rock Central

Elliott Harris Jr. to Traveon James - Joe T. Robinson

Berkarion Black - Pine Bluff

Voting ends on Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. and the winning play will be announced later that night during THV11 News at 10 p.m.

VOTE ON THE POLL BELOW:

