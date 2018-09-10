LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - After the Salt Bowl scare at the Benton and Bryant football game, War Memorial Stadium staff are giving players a new experience.

"I think initially they were just relieved that it was over. That's such a stressful week anyway and I think at some point they were at ease that everybody was ok,” Bryant head football coach Buck James said.

"We had a lot of kids that took off running and that's what they're taught to do." Benton head football coach Brad Harris said.

This Saturday, they'll be back at the stadium for a different purpose.

War Memorial Stadium staff is hoping to give them a better and safer experience. Both teams will get free tickets to see the Razorbacks play Ole Miss. The rival teams are both grateful for the chance to make better memories.

"You just kind of say you know, we care, is really important for us as a football team especially in a way you know to allowing our sports team to watch another sports team of that caliber, I think that's really special for us," Benton player Joshua George said.

For some of them, it will be their first time see a Razorbacks game.

"Kids can't wait until the tickets get here, they started calling my phone last night," James said.

They didn't get to finish their Salt Bowl game, but they're looking forward to seeing this one.

"I think it's a great opportunity there's a lot of kids that get to go to the ball game that normally wouldn't get to do that," James said.

The tickets were purchased through the War Memorial Trust Fund. The teams are already making plans for Saturday.

"I think it's a great gesture for us. Hopefully, we get a lot of kids that attend the ball game and support the Razorbacks," Harris said.

There are also new security measures in place at the stadium, like a clear bag policy, walk through metal detectors and a no-purse policy.

