Local girls win State Wrestling Titles

The third annual Arkansas Activities Association took place inside the Jack Stephens Center on the UA Little Rock campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Excitement filled the Jack Stephens center on Thursday for the girls wrestling state championships

It's only the third year that girls wrestling has been sanctioned under the Arkansas Activities Association,

Some wrestlers, like Cabot's Alaina Williams, made history, as the first female state champ in wrestling for the Panthers.

"It feels great I'm hoping to recruit some girls and make them do wrestling so we can grow the sport," Williams said.

These athletes have been tested physically and mentally all year, so to come out on top is rewarding.

"It's amazing. I've worked hard, tried to get better, and the payoff is great. My brother has been doing this his whole life so he joined the team. We moved here from California so I thought id take the opportunity to join as well and make friends" Madison Sickels, a Searcy Senior State champ in 100-pound weight class, said.

"My brothers wrestled their whole lives I always wanted to wrestle but my parents didn't want me, wrestling boys. I'm proud of myself" Aven Burton, a Central Arkansas Christian Senior who placed in the 116-pound weight class, said.