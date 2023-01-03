x
High School

High school basketball state tournament scoreboard

Final scores from the 6A and 5A boys and girls high school basketball state tournaments.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

6A Boys State Basketball Tournament (at Rogers)

Second round

Jonesboro vs. Bentonville, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Springdale Har-ber vs. Cabot, March 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Bentonville vs. Fayetteville, March 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Little Rock Central vs. Springdale, March 3 at 8:30 p.m.

First round

Bentonville 52, Bryant 50

Cabot 60, Fort Smith Northside 57 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Fayetteville 59, North Little Rock 50

Springdale 63 Conway 46

6A Girls State Basketball Tournament (at Rogers)

Second round

Conway vs. Fayetteville, March 2 at 4 p.m.

Northside at Little Rock Central, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Bentonville at Cabot, March 3 at 4 p.m.

North Little Rock vs. Springdale Har-ber, March 3, 7 p.m.

First round

Fayetteville 46, Bryant 38

Little Rock Central 53, Rogers 48 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Cabot 48, Rogers Heritage 25 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Springdale Har-Ber 71, Jonesboro 51

5A Boys State Basketball Tournament (at Pine Bluff)

First round

Lake Hamilton vs. Parkview, March 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Vilonia vs. Hot Springs, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Maumelle 60, Sheridan 51 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Greene County Tech 57, Siloam Springs 41

Pine Bluff 75, Sylvan Hills 49 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Nettleton 61, Van Buren 59

Marion 45, Greenbrier 43

Harrison 51, Valley View 38

5A Girls State Basketball Tournament 

(at Pine Bluff)

Second round

Vilona vs. Siloam Springs, March 7 at 7 p.m.

First round

Sheridan vs. Little Rock Christian, March 2 at 1 p.m.

Parkview vs. El Dorado, March 2 at 4 p.m.

Vilonia 59, Lakeside 29

Siloam Springs 40, Paragould 39

Sylvan Hills 53, Benton 46 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Marion 46, Russellville 44 (HIGHLIGHTS)

West Memphis 57, Mountain Home 39

Greenwood 57, Nettleton 49

