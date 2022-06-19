13-year-old baseball player overcomes odds to excel on baseball field

Aaron Cater was born with spina bifida but hasn't let his diagnosis keep him from living out his dreams.

At 13 year old, Aaron Cater plans on becoming the 409’s next baseball star.

“I started playing when I was around like, what age, I would say like four probably and ever since then it’s just been a dream to I guess become a baseball player,” said Cater.

Aaron’s baseball journey has looked different from the average middle schooler’s.

“So a long time ago I was diagnosed with a little something called spina bifida," said Cater. "It’s like something where somebody can’t fully use their legs to walk so ever since then I’ve been using my hands throughout my whole life, so I can’t really function my legs. My legs don’t work.”

However Aaron hasn’t let his diagnosis dim his dreams.

“Just seeing what he’s overcame through the years is just pretty amazing," said Cater's dad Gary Cater. "You know watching him at first learn to walk on his hands and then as things went along he always was interested in sports and we heard about Adaptive Sports for Kids. Took him over there and the first day he started playing baseball and been playing ever since.”

Aaron says he tries to stay optimistic but there have been times where he almost threw away his glove.

"Yeah, sometimes I did because I always thought I’d keep falling and everybody would keep laughing at me but throughout the time I’ve just adapted to it," said Cater. "Even without my legs I can still walk. I can do anything I want to.”