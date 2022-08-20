NHSBA hosted Back to School Bash for students to promote youth basketball league

The National High School Basketball Association's Arkansas Chapter hosted a fun-filled event for students to raise interest in the youth basketball league.

REDFIELD, Ark. — The National High School Basketball Association's (NHSBA) Arkansas Chapter hosted a Back to School Bash this afternoon in Redfield to help drum up interest in their youth basketball league.

Organizers of the event said that kids from all across the state, including Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Sheridan, and Rison, came out to play ball.

More importantly, these kids were also able to gear up for the ew school year with free supplies.