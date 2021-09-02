List: Arkansas high school football games impacted by COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We're in another season of high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At times, teams will be forced to cancel games due to COVID quarantine protocols.
Below is a list of games that have been impacted by the virus where you live.
Week 1 (Aug. 30 - Sept. 3)
- Cedarville vs. Mountainburg - Game Canceled
- Gosnell vs. Valley View
- Green Forest vs. Pottsville
- Herber Springs vs. Newport
- Mansfield vs. Waldron - Game Canceled (Waldron will now play Gore)
- Mineral Springs vs. Bearden
- Pea Ridge vs. Siloam Springs - Rescheduled to Sept. 17
- Pocahontas vs. Nettleton
- Rogers vs. Stilwell - Game Canceled
This is a developing list. If your local team is forced to cancel a game this season due to COVID-19, please message us at news@kfsm.com.
