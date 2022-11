Arkansas high school football games rescheduling due to storms

Threats of storms over the weekend have either delayed or postponed some high school football games— here's what we know so far.

ARKANSAS, USA — Threats of storms over the weekend have impacted the high school football schedule— some games have either been delayed or postponed.

Here's what we know so far:

LR Southwest at FS Northside moved to Thursday

Hot Spring at Lakeside moved to Thursday

Jonesboro at LR Central moved up to Friday at 6 p.m.

Parkview at Camden moved up to Friday at 6 p.m.

GCT at Sylvan Hills moved up to Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff at Robinson moved up to Friday at 6 p.m.

Melbourne at Atkins moved to 5:30 p.m.

CAC at Lamar moved to Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Benton at Sheridan moved to Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Marion at LR Catholic moved to Friday at 5 p.m.

Conway at Bryant moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.