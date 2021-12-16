Bryant Hornets reflect on championship football season

The Hornets are the only team in 7A history to win four straight state titles.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, December 4th the Bryant Hornets fought right until the end to win their fourth straight state title.

Bryant led by 12 points in the fourth quarter over the Fayetteville Purple Dogs, but then Fayetteville senior Bladen Fike gave the Purple Dogs their first lead of the game with less than four minutes left.

"It was an emotional game, it's what you expect in the state championship game," Bryant head football Coach Buck James said.

"I just wanted to win as a senior, it really means a lot to stay in there mentally and stay out on top" Senior defensive tackle Grant Riedmueller said.

Great game last night amazing seaon love these guys wouldn’t trade them for anyone else. Amazing coaching staff the best in the state love them🖤 and blessed to receive MVP #4peat #212 #bethebest pic.twitter.com/S6wyxDR9Q4 — Malachi Graham (@MalachiGraham14) December 5, 2021

But with less than two minutes left, Bryant's Carson Burnett would send it to Mytorian Singleton, and Bryant would hang on 42-38 over Fayetteville.

Bryant went 12-1 this season, only falling to Longview High School in Texas. Despite Bryant's undefeated record in Arkansas, the hornets felt that this season wasn't a cakewalk.

The 2021 Hornet Football Team was recognized by the Arkansas General Assembly at the State Capitol. Governor Asa Hutchinson also congratulated the team and coaches. It was a true #212 moment for our Hornets! pic.twitter.com/rycb7XabfO — Bryant Hornet (@BHornetAthletes) December 9, 2021

But the Hornets pushed through and are now the only 7A team to win four in a row.

The Bryant upperclassmen have enjoyed being Hornets, and they'll miss it for sure.