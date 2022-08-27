Bryant rolls to victory over Benton in the 2022 Salt Bowl

Hornets start their season with a 38-17 win over the Panthers

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salt Bowl feels like the Salt Bowl again. The atmosphere was festive at the pregame tailgate, then turned electric inside War Memorial Stadium, as an announced crowd of 29,150 cheered on the best of Saline County high school football.

Once the football got started, it followed a very familiar script. Bryant scored. A lot. Benton kept pace for much of the first half, but ultimately fell, 38-17. Other than a tie in 2014, Bryant has now won every Salt Bowl since 2005.

The Hornets are chasing an unprecedented 5th-straight 7A state championship, and Saturday night was perhaps a bit of a coming out party for new quarterback Jordan Walker, who found his wide receivers early and often, finishing with four touchdowns in the contest before getting some rest late.

Bryant and Benton showed out tonight! pic.twitter.com/7Rk9qWGvCr — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) August 28, 2022

Benton countered with a run-heavy attack, centered around Razorback-commit Braylen Russell. Russell wasn't working with much room, but still managed a ten-yard score in the second quarter.

Up next, Bryant heads out of state for their now seemingly annual meeting with one of the best Texas has to offer, as the Hornets clash with Denton Ryan.