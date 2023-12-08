Central Arkansas Christian hoping for turnaround season with Howard at helm | Preps on 11

The Mustangs finished 2-8 last season, but with a new head coach and an all-conference quarterback, they believe anything is possible in 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Christian is entering the 2023 season with a new head coach.

Former Central Arkansas quarterback and Missouri offensive analyst Ryan Howard was given the nod to lead the Mustangs, a program that finished 2-8 overall and 2-6 in 4A-4 last season.

Howard said it's all been a work in progress.

"It's been a slow process," Howard said. "Just teaching the guys the basic technique and fundamentals of football [and] getting them to understand the important little details it takes on every single play... It hasn't been an easy journey for the guys... but they've responded, and that's been a good thing."

Junior defensive end Cooper Bahnks said the progress has been noticeable in practice.

"We haven't had a practice as hard as this one and three years," Bahnks said. "We're really excited to be able to go out there and play hard."

Many people will have their eyes on all-conference quarterback Grayson Wilson this season. The junior committed to Arkansas in April after completing 58% of his passes for 1,778 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.

Wilson, 6-3, 185 pounds, of Maumelle, said the team has been focusing on the tiny details while acclimating to Howard's philosophies.

"With Coach Howard, it's definitely more energetic," Wilson said. "We've been disciplined and working on just the small things, and we've been taking every little step to try and get better."