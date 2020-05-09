LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Here's your final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas High School football!
Ashdown 36, De Queen 0
Atkins 48, Dover 14
Batesville 31, Greenbrier 19
Bentonville 47, Conway 21
Bentonville West 41, Muskogee, Okla. 0
Booneville 20, Ozark 19
Bryant 57, Marion 17
Calhoun Aca., Miss. 48, West Memphis Christian 0
Cave City 34, Corning 2
Cent Ark Christian 33, Riverview 12
Clarendon 65, Barton 22
Dardanelle 27, Charleston 0
Des Arc 44, McCrory 24
Dierks 40, Horatio 0
Dumas 43, LV Lakeside 0
Fountain Lake 54, England 18
Genoa Central 28, Foreman 6
Gravette 22, Inola, Okla. 20
Greenwood 42, FS Southside 3
Harrison 48, Mountain Home 34
Hoxie 47, Mountain View 16
Jacksonville 44, Pulaski Mills 34
Jessieville 42, Harmony Grove 27
Jonesboro Westside 28, Brookland 21
Junction City 41, Smackover 6
LR Christian 37, Searcy 28
LR Parkview 49, LR Southwest 0
Lee Academy 60, Columbus Christian, Miss. 14
Magnolia 16, Crossett 6
McGehee 36, DeWitt 6
Melbourne 34, Quitman 6
Mineral Springs 106, Bearden 18
Monticello 26, Bauxite 21
Morrilton 41, Beebe 7
Newport 45, Heber Springs 6
Perryville 17, Mount Ida 14, OT
Piggott 12, St. Pius X (Festus), Mo. 0
Pine Bluff 12, Dollarway 6
Pocahontas 35, Nettleton 27
Pottsville 45, Green Forest 0
Poyen 35, Drew Central 0
Pulaski Robinson 28, Maumelle 20
Rivercrest 56, Paragould 24
Rogers 42, Stilwell, Okla. 7
Rogers Heritage 55, Central (Springfield), Mo. 12
Salem 34, Walnut Ridge 14
Shiloh Christian 34, Poteau, Okla. 28
Siloam Springs 55, Pea Ridge 21
Southwest Christian 18, Abundant Life 0
Thayer, Mo. 36, Highland 0
Van Buren 35, Alma 0
Vilonia 29, Greene Co. Tech 27
White Hall 17, Warren 6
Wynne 39, West Memphis 6
Yellville-Summit 42, Two Rivers 6