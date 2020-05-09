x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

HS Football

Final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas high school football

Here's your final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas High School football!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Here's your final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas High School football!

Ashdown 36, De Queen 0

  

Atkins 48, Dover 14

  

Batesville 31, Greenbrier 19

  

Bentonville 47, Conway 21

  

Bentonville West 41, Muskogee, Okla. 0

  

Booneville 20, Ozark 19

  

Bryant 57, Marion 17

  

Calhoun Aca., Miss. 48, West Memphis Christian 0

  

Cave City 34, Corning 2

  

Cent Ark Christian 33, Riverview 12

  

Clarendon 65, Barton 22

  

Dardanelle 27, Charleston 0

  

Des Arc 44, McCrory 24

  

Dierks 40, Horatio 0

  

Dumas 43, LV Lakeside 0

  

Fountain Lake 54, England 18

  

Genoa Central 28, Foreman 6

  

Gravette 22, Inola, Okla. 20

  

Greenwood 42, FS Southside 3

  

Harrison 48, Mountain Home 34

  

Hoxie 47, Mountain View 16

  

Jacksonville 44, Pulaski Mills 34

  

Jessieville 42, Harmony Grove 27

  

Jonesboro Westside 28, Brookland 21

  

Junction City 41, Smackover 6

  

LR Christian 37, Searcy 28

  

LR Parkview 49, LR Southwest 0

  

Lee Academy 60, Columbus Christian, Miss. 14

  

Magnolia 16, Crossett 6

  

McGehee 36, DeWitt 6

  

Melbourne 34, Quitman 6

  

Mineral Springs 106, Bearden 18

  

Monticello 26, Bauxite 21

  

Morrilton 41, Beebe 7

  

Newport 45, Heber Springs 6

  

Perryville 17, Mount Ida 14, OT

  

Piggott 12, St. Pius X (Festus), Mo. 0

  

Pine Bluff 12, Dollarway 6

  

Pocahontas 35, Nettleton 27

  

Pottsville 45, Green Forest 0

  

Poyen 35, Drew Central 0

  

Pulaski Robinson 28, Maumelle 20

  

Rivercrest 56, Paragould 24

  

Rogers 42, Stilwell, Okla. 7

  

Rogers Heritage 55, Central (Springfield), Mo. 12

  

Salem 34, Walnut Ridge 14

  

Shiloh Christian 34, Poteau, Okla. 28

  

Siloam Springs 55, Pea Ridge 21

  

Southwest Christian 18, Abundant Life 0

  

Thayer, Mo. 36, Highland 0

  

Van Buren 35, Alma 0

  

Vilonia 29, Greene Co. Tech 27

  

White Hall 17, Warren 6

  

Wynne 39, West Memphis 6

  

Yellville-Summit 42, Two Rivers 6

Related Articles