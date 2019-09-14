ARKANSAS, USA — Here's your final scores for the second week of high school football in Arkansas!
Bentonville 17, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 6
Booneville 42, Pottsville 14
Brookland 35, Piggott 0
Bryant 38, Bentonville West 0
Camden Fairview 51, Hamburg 35
Cedarville 65, Bigelow 27
Clarksville 15, Ozark 12
Clinton 48, Conway Christian 6
Commerce, Okla. 7, Green Forest 0
Conway 14, Jonesboro 7
Cutter-Morning Star 21, Rose Bud 0
Dardanelle 45, Prairie Grove 8
Dierks 18, Mountain Pine 14
Drew Central 38, Pulaski Robinson 28
FS Northside 44, Van Buren 6
Farmington 49, Gravette 19
Fordyce 46, Camden Harmony Grove 22
Foreman 30, Parkers Chapel 14
Forrest City 42, Dollarway 14
Greenland 47, Mountainburg 14
Greenwood 44, FS Southside 14
HS Lakeside 35, Fountain Lake 14
Har-Ber 49, Russellville 0
Harmony Grove 14, Gurdon 7
Harrisburg 49, Cedar Ridge 8
Harrison 33, Siloam Springs 7
Hazen 61, Bearden 12
Huntsville 31, Berryville 14
Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 13
LR Parkview 28, Marion 24
Lake Hamilton 63, Malvern 34
Lamar 41, Subiaco Academy 6
Lincoln 41, Keys (Park Hill), Okla. 13
Magnolia 49, Monticello 18
Manila 44, Marked Tree 22
Mansfield 53, Lavaca 22
Marvell Academy 52, Columbus Christian, Miss. 12
McCrory 28, Des Arc 21
McGehee 28, Dumas 6
Melbourne 35, Cave City 8
Mena 10, Hot Springs 6
Morrilton 38, JA Fair 0
Nashville 55, De Queen 13
Nettleton 28, Mountain Home 26
Newport 43, Greene Co. Tech 14
Paris 28, Waldron 24
Perryville 31, Hector 7
Poyen 30, Bismarck 14
Rector 27, Corning 0
Riverview 21, Highland 20
Salem 50, Yellville-Summit 7
Shiloh Christian 48, Smackover 18
Southwest Christian 66, Trinity Christian 12
Springdale 28, Alma 13
Valley View 7, Rivercrest 3
Warren 62, Stuttgart 27
Watson Chapel 39, Pine Bluff 33
West Memphis 34, Blytheville 31
White Hall 28, Crossett 24
