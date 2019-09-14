ARKANSAS, USA — Here's your final scores for the second week of high school football in Arkansas!

Bentonville 17, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 6

Booneville 42, Pottsville 14

Brookland 35, Piggott 0

Bryant 38, Bentonville West 0

Camden Fairview 51, Hamburg 35

Cedarville 65, Bigelow 27

Clarksville 15, Ozark 12

Clinton 48, Conway Christian 6

Commerce, Okla. 7, Green Forest 0

Conway 14, Jonesboro 7

Cutter-Morning Star 21, Rose Bud 0

Dardanelle 45, Prairie Grove 8

Dierks 18, Mountain Pine 14

Drew Central 38, Pulaski Robinson 28

FS Northside 44, Van Buren 6

Farmington 49, Gravette 19

Fordyce 46, Camden Harmony Grove 22

Foreman 30, Parkers Chapel 14

Forrest City 42, Dollarway 14

Greenland 47, Mountainburg 14

Greenwood 44, FS Southside 14

HS Lakeside 35, Fountain Lake 14

Har-Ber 49, Russellville 0

Harmony Grove 14, Gurdon 7

Harrisburg 49, Cedar Ridge 8

Harrison 33, Siloam Springs 7

Hazen 61, Bearden 12

Huntsville 31, Berryville 14

Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 13

LR Parkview 28, Marion 24

Lake Hamilton 63, Malvern 34

Lamar 41, Subiaco Academy 6

Lincoln 41, Keys (Park Hill), Okla. 13

Magnolia 49, Monticello 18

Manila 44, Marked Tree 22

Mansfield 53, Lavaca 22

Marvell Academy 52, Columbus Christian, Miss. 12

McCrory 28, Des Arc 21

McGehee 28, Dumas 6

Melbourne 35, Cave City 8

Mena 10, Hot Springs 6

Morrilton 38, JA Fair 0

Nashville 55, De Queen 13

Nettleton 28, Mountain Home 26

Newport 43, Greene Co. Tech 14

Paris 28, Waldron 24

Perryville 31, Hector 7

Poyen 30, Bismarck 14

Rector 27, Corning 0

Riverview 21, Highland 20

Salem 50, Yellville-Summit 7

Shiloh Christian 48, Smackover 18

Southwest Christian 66, Trinity Christian 12

Springdale 28, Alma 13

Valley View 7, Rivercrest 3

Warren 62, Stuttgart 27

Watson Chapel 39, Pine Bluff 33

West Memphis 34, Blytheville 31

White Hall 28, Crossett 24

