LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Here's the final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football!
Alma 17, Rogers Heritage 14, OT
Bentonville 35, Mill Valley, Kan. 28
Booneville 43, Mena 12
Bryant 44, Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 40
Centerpoint 42, De Queen 7
Clarendon 48, E. Poinsett Co. 22
Clarksville 37, Pottsville 14
Corning 32, Salem 14
Dardanelle 34, Clinton 14
DeSoto 44, Delta Streets, Miss. 24
Des Arc 43, Earle 12
Dierks 46, Jessieville 28
FS Northside 28, Har-Ber 21
Fordyce 23, Monticello 22
Foreman 50, Horatio 0
Forrest City 24, Helena-West Helena 20
Glen Rose 42, Harmony Grove 20
Greenland 50, Berryville 28
Greenwood 23, Choctaw, Okla. 12
HS Lakeside 21, Malvern 14
Hamburg 41, Drew Central 6
Harding Academy 38, Camden Harmony Grove 7
Heber Springs 42, Dover 6
LR Catholic 35, Benton 28
LR Parkview 28, Pine Bluff 6
Lee Academy 52, West Memphis Christian 0
Lincoln 49, Westside-Johnson Co. 14
Magazine 38, Cutter-Morning Star 23
Magnet Cove 36, Parkers Chapel 30
Magnolia 27, El Dorado 23
Marvell 24, Baptist Prep 20
Marvell Academy 28, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca., Miss. 24
McGehee 28, Blytheville 0
Mount Ida 17, Bearden 6
Mountain Home 49, Batesville 45
Mountain View 32, Quitman 13
Newport 47, Lonoke 19
North Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0
Ozark 54, Charleston 21
Perryville 45, Conway Christian 18
Piggott 50, Marked Tree 30
Poyen 43, Murfreesboro 6
Prairie Grove 48, Stilwell, Okla. 13
Prescott 21, Hope 14
Pulaski Academy 31, Life Christian, Va. 20
Rivercrest 40, Brookland 23
Rogers 43, Central (Springfield), Mo. 14
Sheridan 36, Jacksonville 18
Star City 49, Hampton 18
Subiaco Academy 48, Western Yell 14
Trumann 35, Paragould 0
Vilonia 28, Russellville 23
Waldron 32, Atkins 6
Watson Chapel 22, Camden Fairview 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hackett vs. Mountainburg, ccd.
Melbourne vs. England, ccd.