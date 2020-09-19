x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

HS Football

Final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football

Here's your final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football!
Credit: getty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Here's the final scores for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football!

Alma 17, Rogers Heritage 14, OT

  

Bentonville 35, Mill Valley, Kan. 28

  

Booneville 43, Mena 12

  

Bryant 44, Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 40

  

Centerpoint 42, De Queen 7

  

Clarendon 48, E. Poinsett Co. 22

  

Clarksville 37, Pottsville 14

  

Corning 32, Salem 14

  

Dardanelle 34, Clinton 14

  

DeSoto 44, Delta Streets, Miss. 24

  

Des Arc 43, Earle 12

  

Dierks 46, Jessieville 28

  

FS Northside 28, Har-Ber 21

  

Fordyce 23, Monticello 22

  

Foreman 50, Horatio 0

  

Forrest City 24, Helena-West Helena 20

  

Glen Rose 42, Harmony Grove 20

  

Greenland 50, Berryville 28

  

Greenwood 23, Choctaw, Okla. 12

  

HS Lakeside 21, Malvern 14

  

Hamburg 41, Drew Central 6

  

Harding Academy 38, Camden Harmony Grove 7

  

Heber Springs 42, Dover 6

  

LR Catholic 35, Benton 28

  

LR Parkview 28, Pine Bluff 6

  

Lee Academy 52, West Memphis Christian 0

  

Lincoln 49, Westside-Johnson Co. 14

  

Magazine 38, Cutter-Morning Star 23

  

Magnet Cove 36, Parkers Chapel 30

  

Magnolia 27, El Dorado 23

  

Marvell 24, Baptist Prep 20

  

Marvell Academy 28, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca., Miss. 24

  

McGehee 28, Blytheville 0

  

Mount Ida 17, Bearden 6

  

Mountain Home 49, Batesville 45

  

Mountain View 32, Quitman 13

  

Newport 47, Lonoke 19

  

North Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0

  

Ozark 54, Charleston 21

  

Perryville 45, Conway Christian 18

  

Piggott 50, Marked Tree 30

  

Poyen 43, Murfreesboro 6

  

Prairie Grove 48, Stilwell, Okla. 13

  

Prescott 21, Hope 14

  

Pulaski Academy 31, Life Christian, Va. 20

  

Rivercrest 40, Brookland 23

  

Rogers 43, Central (Springfield), Mo. 14

  

Sheridan 36, Jacksonville 18

  

Star City 49, Hampton 18

  

Subiaco Academy 48, Western Yell 14

  

Trumann 35, Paragould 0

  

Vilonia 28, Russellville 23

  

Waldron 32, Atkins 6

  

Watson Chapel 22, Camden Fairview 17

  

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  

Hackett vs. Mountainburg, ccd.

  

Melbourne vs. England, ccd.

Related Articles