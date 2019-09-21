ARKANSAS, USA — Here's your look at the final scores for the third week of Arkansas high school football!
Arkansas Christian Academy 22, Southwest Christian 14
Berryville 43, Yellville-Summit 6
Bryant 42, Fayetteville 13
Carlisle 26, Baptist Prep 0
Danville 7, Waldron 2
Drew Central 48, D'Arbonne Woods, La. 0
Dumas 63, LV Lakeside 18
FS Southside 35, Rogers Heritage 7
Fordyce 50, Monticello 13
Fountain Lake 56, Dover 0
Genoa Central 47, Spring Hill 6
Green Forest 14, West Fork 13
Gurdon 36, Bearden 6
HS Lakeside 41, Malvern 19
Harmony Grove 23, Bald Knob 0
Harrisburg 38, Mountain View 0
Hazen 63, Marked Tree 20
Jessieville 41, Dierks 13
LR Christian 42, Greenbrier 7
Lake Hamilton 48, Hot Springs 6
Lamar 56, Westside-Johnson Co. 8
Lincoln 54, Subiaco Academy 7
Marshall 63, Quitman 14
Maumelle 47, Pulaski Mills 8
McGehee 20, Crossett 2
Ozark 27, Charleston 7
Prescott 51, Hope 14
Rector 22, Piggott 8
Rison 41, Strong 0
Star City 35, Hampton 0
Vilonia 57, Beebe 21
Warren 39, Dollarway 6
Wynne 21, West Memphis 14
