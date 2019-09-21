ARKANSAS, USA — Here's your look at the final scores for the third week of Arkansas high school football!

Arkansas Christian Academy 22, Southwest Christian 14

Berryville 43, Yellville-Summit 6

Bryant 42, Fayetteville 13

Carlisle 26, Baptist Prep 0

Danville 7, Waldron 2

Drew Central 48, D'Arbonne Woods, La. 0

Dumas 63, LV Lakeside 18

FS Southside 35, Rogers Heritage 7

Fordyce 50, Monticello 13

Fountain Lake 56, Dover 0

Genoa Central 47, Spring Hill 6

Green Forest 14, West Fork 13

Gurdon 36, Bearden 6

HS Lakeside 41, Malvern 19

Harmony Grove 23, Bald Knob 0

Harrisburg 38, Mountain View 0

Hazen 63, Marked Tree 20

Jessieville 41, Dierks 13

LR Christian 42, Greenbrier 7

Lake Hamilton 48, Hot Springs 6

Lamar 56, Westside-Johnson Co. 8

Lincoln 54, Subiaco Academy 7

Marshall 63, Quitman 14

Maumelle 47, Pulaski Mills 8

McGehee 20, Crossett 2

Ozark 27, Charleston 7

Prescott 51, Hope 14

Rector 22, Piggott 8

Rison 41, Strong 0

Star City 35, Hampton 0

Vilonia 57, Beebe 21

Warren 39, Dollarway 6

Wynne 21, West Memphis 14

RELATED: Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football

RELATED: Final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas high school football