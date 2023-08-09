x
HS Football

Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football

Here are your final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football!

ARKANSAS, USA — Bentonville West 63, Little Rock Central 0

Little Rock Southwest 48, Rogers Heritage 6

Little Rock Catholic 30, Greene County Tech 0

Benton 48, Sylvan Hills 7

Greenwood 55, Mountain Home 7

Greenbrier 50, Siloam Springs 21

Morrilton 27, Vilonia 21

White Hall 42, Maumelle 21

Southside 49, Heber Springs 10

Fort Smith Southside 35, Wynne 7

Nashville 49, DeQueen 0

Dardanelle 35, Rison 20

Harrison 55, Batesville 10

Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 22

Elkins 51, Clarksville 10

Lincoln 45, Mena 42

Des Arc 26, Bald Knob 12

Forrest City 30, Lonoke 16

Hackett 26, OK-Panama 16

Little Rock Parkview 28, Bryant 27

MS-Desto Central 29, Jonesboro 13

Fayetteville 56, Fort Smith Northside 0

Marion 50, El Dorado 13

Searcy 49, Sheridan 40

West Memphis 48, Jacksonville 7

Pulaski Academy 48, Russellville 20

Mills 41, Beebe 8

Pine Bluff 60, Watson Chapel 8

Brookland 20, Pocahontas 8

Valley View 47, Rivercrest 25

Arkansas High 36, Arkadelphia 14

Malvern 35, Hot Springs Lakeside 34

Rogers 38, Farmington 3

Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 8

Shiloh Christian 67, OK-Victory Christian 22

Gentry 63, Quitman 40

Ozark 28, Charleston 7

Melbourne 24, Cave City 17

Salem 38, Riverview 12

Highland 20, Piggott 12

Clinton 48, Little Rock Hall 23

Pottsville 28, Haskell Harmony Grove 21

McGehee 29, Hamburg 28

DeWitt 49, Monticello 39

Camden Fairview 30, Booneville 22

Greenland 14, Berryville 7

Conway Christian 30, Atkins 0

Bigelow 32, Perryville 9

Trumann 27, Manila 0

Palestine-Wheatley 22, Harrisburg 16

Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 0

Paris 34, West Fork 21

Dierks 30, Gurdon 25

Prescott 17, Fordyce 0

Barton 53, Marianna 14

LA-Haynesville 21, Harmony Grove 20

Magazine 32, Danville 20

Carlisle 7, Cross Country 0

Bismark 41, Poyen 8

Little Rock Christian 41, Lake Hamilton 14

Alma 35, OK-Pryor 0

Conway 49, Springdale 0

Nettleton 43, Blytheville 40

Central Arkansas Christian 50, Bauxite 45

Lamar 41, Dover 12

Hope 14, Ashdown 12

Dumas 35, Helena-West Helena 8

Crossett 35, Star City 28

Mountainburg 17, Cedarville 8

Lavaca 38, Horatio 7

Stuttgart 33, Newport 14

Hoxie 19, Paragould 18

Gosnell 28, Osceola 6

Walnut Ridge 34, East Poinsett County 30

Magnet Cove 76, Baptist Prep 7

Fouke 47, Waldron 0

Junction City 41, Lake Village 14

Mineral Springs 42, Smackover 0

LA-D’Arbonne Woods 32, Drew Central 30

Hector 24, McCrory 20

Hazen 34, Clarendon 20

Bearden 14, Lafayette County 12

Murfreesboro 48, Episcopal Collegiate 7

Hampton 8, Foreman 0, ppd.

Rector 46, Mountain Pine 22

Spring Hill 22, Parkers Chapel 16

Woodlawn 44, Midland 14

Augusta 66, Rose Bud 58

Mountain View 40, Subiaco Academy 26

Brinkley 34, Fountain Lake 8

Dermott 40, Cedar Ridge 8

Strong-Huttig 14, LA-Prairie View 0

Izard County 60, Marshall 14

Corning 32, Cutter Morning Star 22

