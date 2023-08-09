Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football

ARKANSAS, USA — Bentonville West 63, Little Rock Central 0
Little Rock Southwest 48, Rogers Heritage 6
Little Rock Catholic 30, Greene County Tech 0
Benton 48, Sylvan Hills 7
Greenwood 55, Mountain Home 7
Greenbrier 50, Siloam Springs 21
Morrilton 27, Vilonia 21
White Hall 42, Maumelle 21
Southside 49, Heber Springs 10
Fort Smith Southside 35, Wynne 7
Nashville 49, DeQueen 0
Dardanelle 35, Rison 20
Harrison 55, Batesville 10
Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 22
Elkins 51, Clarksville 10
Lincoln 45, Mena 42
Des Arc 26, Bald Knob 12
Forrest City 30, Lonoke 16
Hackett 26, OK-Panama 16
Little Rock Parkview 28, Bryant 27
MS-Desto Central 29, Jonesboro 13
Fayetteville 56, Fort Smith Northside 0
Marion 50, El Dorado 13
Searcy 49, Sheridan 40
West Memphis 48, Jacksonville 7
Pulaski Academy 48, Russellville 20
Mills 41, Beebe 8
Pine Bluff 60, Watson Chapel 8
Brookland 20, Pocahontas 8
Valley View 47, Rivercrest 25
Arkansas High 36, Arkadelphia 14
Malvern 35, Hot Springs Lakeside 34
Rogers 38, Farmington 3
Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 8
Shiloh Christian 67, OK-Victory Christian 22
Gentry 63, Quitman 40
Ozark 28, Charleston 7
Melbourne 24, Cave City 17
Salem 38, Riverview 12
Highland 20, Piggott 12
Clinton 48, Little Rock Hall 23
Pottsville 28, Haskell Harmony Grove 21
McGehee 29, Hamburg 28
DeWitt 49, Monticello 39
Camden Fairview 30, Booneville 22
Greenland 14, Berryville 7
Conway Christian 30, Atkins 0
Bigelow 32, Perryville 9
Trumann 27, Manila 0
Palestine-Wheatley 22, Harrisburg 16
Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 0
Paris 34, West Fork 21
Dierks 30, Gurdon 25
Prescott 17, Fordyce 0
Barton 53, Marianna 14
LA-Haynesville 21, Harmony Grove 20
Magazine 32, Danville 20
Carlisle 7, Cross Country 0
Bismark 41, Poyen 8
Little Rock Christian 41, Lake Hamilton 14
Alma 35, OK-Pryor 0
Conway 49, Springdale 0
Nettleton 43, Blytheville 40
Central Arkansas Christian 50, Bauxite 45
Lamar 41, Dover 12
Hope 14, Ashdown 12
Dumas 35, Helena-West Helena 8
Crossett 35, Star City 28
Mountainburg 17, Cedarville 8
Lavaca 38, Horatio 7
Stuttgart 33, Newport 14
Hoxie 19, Paragould 18
Gosnell 28, Osceola 6
Walnut Ridge 34, East Poinsett County 30
Magnet Cove 76, Baptist Prep 7
Fouke 47, Waldron 0
Junction City 41, Lake Village 14
Mineral Springs 42, Smackover 0
LA-D’Arbonne Woods 32, Drew Central 30
Hector 24, McCrory 20
Hazen 34, Clarendon 20
Bearden 14, Lafayette County 12
Murfreesboro 48, Episcopal Collegiate 7
Hampton 8, Foreman 0, ppd.
Rector 46, Mountain Pine 22
Spring Hill 22, Parkers Chapel 16
Woodlawn 44, Midland 14
Augusta 66, Rose Bud 58
Mountain View 40, Subiaco Academy 26
Brinkley 34, Fountain Lake 8
Dermott 40, Cedar Ridge 8
Strong-Huttig 14, LA-Prairie View 0
Izard County 60, Marshall 14
Corning 32, Cutter Morning Star 22