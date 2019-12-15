LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fordyce Redbugs are celebrating Saturday after winning their first state championship in football since 1991.

The Redbugs came into the 2A state title game looking to avenge a 14-12 loss against Junction City from earlier in the season.

And they did just that, dominating Junction City with a 28-6 victory at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Junction City Dragons, who were making their third straight appearance in a state title game, outgained Fordyce in yards but it was too many turnovers that led to their defeat.

Congrats to the Fordyce Redbugs who have now won their fourth state championship in football.

