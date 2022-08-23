Friday Night Blitz Previews: Bryant Hornets

The Bryant Hornets will start this year with hopes of winning their 5th straight state championship this season.

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant, the team every high school football fan in Arkansas knows about.

This fall the Hornets will hope to win their fifth straight state title.

However head coach Buck James says his team is focusing on one game at a time

"Our kids have to understand its a game by game process. Non-Conference is what it is. The conference is the main part and when you get in the playoffs you have to win all the game. Our kids understand the process," James said.

Bryant has 10 defensive starters returning.

"We've got to have the preparation, we work day in day out. You've got to stay locked in," Senior Defensive End Ivory Gilmore said.

However, the Hornets aren't as deep in the QB spot. Sophomore Jordan Walker has been announced as the starter

He lead the junior high team to an undefeated season last fall.

Senior running back Chris Gannaway is back he had 171 carries for over 1200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We'll also see Mytorian singleton again. He caught the game winning touchdown pass at the state championship last year against Fayetteville.