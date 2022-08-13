Friday Night Blitz Previews: Malvern Leopards

The Leopards are hoping to go deep in the 4A playoffs

MALVERN, Ark. — Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee says that this team has stepped it up.

"We're bigger and stronger and we're older the maturity piece there's no moment that's too big for us and were looking to get the season cracking," Plumlee said.

Senior quarterback Cedric Simmons will look to be q-b 1. Only played in 3 games last year as he had a knee injury. In 2021 Simmons completed 58% of his passes for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns, he also rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm pretty excited I've been here for 4 years starting as a freshman I'm excited to get there with the team. We're coming together as a team we look out for each other," Simmons said.

Watch out for Malvern's offensive and defensive lines too they have lots of experience.

All state left tackle Vinnie Winters has offers from the Razorbacks, Arkansas State, and Memphis.

"Got more lean, faster, bigger got stronger, this upcoming year is going to be good for us if we stay healthy," Winters said.

The Leopards open up the season on August 26th against Riverview.

Made the trip to @MalvernFootball and spoke to the Leopards on their upcoming season! #Prepson11 🏈 pic.twitter.com/b7lL4TWPTN — Cierra Clark (@CierraClark_) August 11, 2022