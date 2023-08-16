Hot Springs Lakeside hoping to improve under new head coach | Preps on 11

Garren Rockwell is ready to lead the Rams as their new head coach after spending 10 seasons as an assistant under Jared McBride.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs Lakeside will begin the 2023 season with Garren Rockwell leading the charge as its new head coach.

It's not Rockwell's first rodeo with the Rams, as he served as an assistant under former head coach Jared McBride for the past 10 seasons.

"Just excited [and] nervous... trying to learn and not to mess up," Rockwell said. "We have the energy and about 74 kids right now."

The Rams want to turn things around this year after a 2-7 finish in 2022. Hot Springs Lakeside safety Jalen Nelson said the practice structure has been more enjoyable with Rockwell running the show.

"Practice has been a lot better," Nelson said. "It's much more football than just running through basic stuff."

The Rams are fielding a large senior class this season, and that group is ready to leave their mark this season.

"I think just a lot of people are more committed, and there's a lot more excitement this year," Hot Springs Lakeside center David LaSalle said. "I and all the other seniors are really excited to play ball this year."