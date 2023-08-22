North Little Rock looks to reclaim place atop 7A | Preps on 11

The Charging Wildcats are building back after an uncharacteristic season.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to football at North Little Rock senior Javonte Harris knows the deal.

“The main goal is to get back to who we are," Harris explained.

For five years in a row, North Little Rock played for a state title. That streak ended with a semifinal loss in 2021, followed by a 6-6 season and quarterfinal exit last year.

Senior Noah Taylor said the team isn’t just throwing away the past.

“The main goal is to get back to who we are," he added.

“Definitely use it as motivation, definitely want to do way better than we did last year.” Harris agreed. “We’re ready to get back out there and prove to the state that this team is more than capable.”

It starts at the top, as longtime assistant Clint Reed takes over as head coach.

“It’s been a great, very special program. Some big shoes to fill, but I’m excited about it and ready to get going," Reed described.

Though he also said the change will go deeper than the surface level.

“The offense is going to look the same, defense is going to look the same, we just gotta get them to play at a different level than we have. Little things matter," Reed added.

We are excited to announce Clint Reed (@NLR_OLinePride) as our new Head Football Coach! #GoCATS pic.twitter.com/Qu7MHju0u8 — NLR Charging Wildcat Football (@NLRFB) July 8, 2023

It starts with getting stronger, physically and mentally.

“The weight room shift. He just had us in there working, back to back to back to back,” said senior Delkarai Davis. “You can tell the difference.”

“He’s making us work ten times harder,” said Harris. “Pushing us mentally and physically is helping us get back to where we need to be.”

So the storied Charging Wildcat program now sets its sights on the future.

“I feel like we could make some big noise and bet a lot of teams this year,” said Taylor.