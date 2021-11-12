Robinson rolls to a 4A state championship

The Senators dominate Shiloh Christian, 42-14, to win a state title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was fitting, really. Joe T. Robinson and Shiloh Christian split the last two 4A state title, and now, in both of their presumed final year in the conference, would meet at War Memorial for the 2021 crown.

From the start, this had all the markings of a classic shootout. After a few possessions, it was clear only the Senators got the memo. Shiloh Christian won the toss and took the ball, marching inside the ten yard line on just three plays. Then the Saints fumbled on the goal line, Robinson recovered, and, though no one knew yet, it was over.

The Senators scored promptly, Jack Cleveland connecting with Zachary Wofford for the bulk of the yardage before Daryl Searcy, the game's MVP, punched it in from a couple yards out. Robinson forced a Shiloh punt, then scored again, a long run by Noah Freeman. Then another Saints fumble, another long Robinson score, and it was 21-0. That was just the first quarter.

Joe T. Robinson with AUTHORITY! The Senators dominate Shiloh, 42-14, to win the 4A state title! #PrepsOn11 pic.twitter.com/iQJBq3vkln — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) December 12, 2021

From there, more of the same. Shiloh came out strong out of halftime, getting a stop and a score, but the Senator offense was not to be stopped again. By the end of the third quarter, the sportsmanship rule had the clock running the rest of the way. By the end of the fourth quarter, head coach Todd Eskola was dripping from a Gatorade bath as his team celebrated their second sate title in three years.