Staying safe at the 2022 Salt Bowl

Back in 2018, false reports of gunfire caused panic at the Salt Bowl— this year some new security measures are being taken so everyone can feel safe and have fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's almost time for Benton and Bryant to head to War Memorial Stadium this weekend for the 2022 Salt Bowl— it's an exciting time for all, but few have the connection like Shane Broadway does.

"We've worked really hard over the summer to develop that plan, and we're ready to roll it out Saturday night," Broadway said, smiling. "Everything that encompasses around the game, and the experience itself that people are going to have, you can't help but be excited."

The Salt Bowl is an eventful time for both communities, but just a few years ago, panic broke out at the 2018 Salt Bowl after reports of gunfire were reported at the stadium.

Though it turned out to be a false alarm, Broadway said that he'll never forget where he was when it happened— and he's not the only one.

"Oh, it was chaotic," Lt. Quentin Jackson with the Benton Police Department, said. "It was very chaotic."

Lt. Jackson was there in 2018 and said that security upgrades have happened since then, and he's happy to see them.

"They have made a lot of improvements to War Memorial stadium since then, their camera systems, the open communication that goes on months before it ever takes place," he explained.

The meetings have happened all summer long, and Broadway said that since 2018, they've focused on safety for everyone.

"Yes, there is going to be a football game that divides the two communities," he said. "But when it's over, we're still one big community, and we care for each other and we love our neighbors."

So what do you need to know before the Salt Bowl this weekend?

There will be a clear bag policy at War Memorial, and weapons of any kind, including pocket knives, are banned— regardless of if you have a concealed carry permit. Metal detectors will also be in use.

As far as the game goes, Broadway recommended getting there early. He said that you should only go through the gate listed on your ticket, and to have that ready to go when you arrive at the stadium.