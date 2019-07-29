The Salt Bowl 2019 will mark the 45th year that the two rivals, Benton and Bryant, have played one another in what has become the state’s largest attended high school game each year. Officials say there were over 38,000 people in attendance for the 2018 Salt Bowl.

This year’s game will be played on Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Benton will be the home team this year and will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium.

Tickets and t-shirts for Salt Bowl 2019 go on sale Monday, July 29 and the Salt Bowl Committee announced the theme for Salt Bowl 2019 is “Salty Tradition, Since 1974.”

"The biggest thing for us is not just the football game, but the community aspect," Shane Broadway with the Salt Bowl Committee said. "We partner with Goodwill, the Arkansas Foodbank and Skippy Foods Peanut Butter, made right here in Arkansas, and with the Arkansas Blood Institute along with having a blood drive between two schools."

Due to the incident that took place at the 2018 Salt Bowl, there are new security procedures this year at War Memorial Stadium. Benton and Bryant police cheifs have been involved in changing this year's security protocol. Listed below are the approved bags allowed into the stadium.

RELATED: Salt Bowl Scare: Officials confirm stun gun was source of panic

saltbowlar.com

Officials say each fan will go through a metal detector before entering the game.

"Security this year is probably the main priority for us," Broadway said. "We want to ensure our fans and players are secure as possible. We encourage you to buy your tickets early because there will probably be lines when you come in to the stadium to get in to the game."

For more information on the 2019 Salt Bowl, click here.

RELATED: Man causes uproar after mimicking Salt Bowl on t-shirts

RELATED: Months after Salt Bowl Scare, Benton prepares for return to War Memorial Stadium

RELATED: Security a priority for late War Memorial game against Ole Miss

RELATED: War Memorial Stadium installs metal detectors ahead of Arkansas vs. Ole Miss game

RELATED: Benton and Bryant Public Schools increase security measures at athletics events