With the return of high school football in Arkansas comes the return of Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week!

During football season, we love highlighting our great high school teams in the state and showcase players and the plays that leave you breathless.

We have has partnered with Yarnell's Premium Ice Cream to decide which play will be officially crowned the sweetest play.

Every week, there will be several moments from different games up for nomination and you will decide the winner.

Vote on your favorite play in the poll below or click here.

Voting will close on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and the winner be will be announced soon after on our website and social media.

And did you know that you can nominate your favorite plays too?

All you have to do is send the video of the play to sports@thv11.com or you can send them to us via social media #BeOn11 - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

