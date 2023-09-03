Little Rock Christian takes down Blytheville to win Class 4A state championship

Junior forward Landren Blocker led the Warriors with 32 points and was named MVP of the Class 4A state title game.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Little Rock Christian Warriors dominated the Blytheville Chickasaws 74-54 to win the Class 4A boys state championship on Thursday at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs.

LRCA's Ben Fox knocked down a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put the Warriors up 17-11. Little Rock Christian carried that lead into the locker room with a 35-20 halftime advantage and they never relinquished it.

Warriors junior forward Landren Blocker scored 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting and pulled down six rebounds to earn state title game MVP honors.