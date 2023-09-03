Little Rock Christian takes down Blytheville to win Class 4A state championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Little Rock Christian Warriors dominated the Blytheville Chickasaws 74-54 to win the Class 4A boys state championship on Thursday at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs.
LRCA's Ben Fox knocked down a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put the Warriors up 17-11. Little Rock Christian carried that lead into the locker room with a 35-20 halftime advantage and they never relinquished it.
Warriors junior forward Landren Blocker scored 32 points on 14-of-21 shooting and pulled down six rebounds to earn state title game MVP honors.
It's the first state championship for Little Rock Christian since 2005.