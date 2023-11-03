Mount Vernon-Enola uses big run to down Conway Christian for Class 2A state title

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Mount Vernon-Enola Warhawks and Conway Christian Eagles went at it for the Class 2A state title on Saturday at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs.
It was a close game for the majority of the matchup. However, in the final minutes, junior Dessie McCarty of Mount Vernon-Enola got a putback layup to give the Warhawks a 49-45 lead.
That putback sparked Mount Vernon-Enola to its first state championship in school history.
The Panthers followed that basket with a 10-0 run to take down the Eagles 55-45 to capture the Class 2A state girls basketball championship.
McCarty was named MVP of the state title game with 36 points and 18 rebounds.