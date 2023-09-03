Pine Bluff takes down Lake Hamilton to win Class 5A state title

Pine Bluff senior guard X'Zaevion Barnett scored a team-high 19 points, while junior guard Courtney Crutchfield added 16 points.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Pine Bluff defeated Lake Hamilton 67-51 to win the Class 5A boys state championship on Thursday at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs.

It's the third time the Zebras beat the Wolves this season as Pine Bluff dominated with its physicality.

In the first quarter, the Zebras held a two-point advantage, but they were able to build that lead to 26-18 going into halftime.

And they continued to run away with it to claim the school's 14th state championship, and first since 2015 when Pine Bluff defeated Jonesboro to claim the Class 6A state championship.

ITS A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAAAAAA 🗣️#GOZEBRAS | #ALLIN 🦓🏀 pic.twitter.com/HUHGHN4D2S — Pine Bluff Zebras Basketball (@PineBluff_Bball) March 10, 2023