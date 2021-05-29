Historic season for No. 6 Arkansas ends in Super Regionals

The Razorbacks finish the season with a 43-11 record and the best win percentage (.796) in program history.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — No. 11 Arizona scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to down No. 6 Arkansas, 4-1, in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals at Bogle Park on Saturday night. The Wildcats (41-13) move on to the Women’s College World Series, while the Razorbacks finish the season with a 43-11 record and the best win percentage (.796) in program history.

How it Happened

Both pitchers kept the game scoreless through the first four innings, until Arkansas broke through scoring a single tally in the top of the fifth. Outfielder Ryan Jackson reached on an error and infielder Keely Huffine was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Infielder Braxton Burnside drove a one out line drive double to right center, plating Jackson to go up 1-0. The Hogs left runners on second and third after a strikeout and flyout.

Arizona ended pitcher Autumn Storm’s no-hit bid in the bottom of the fifth on designated player Sharlize Palacios’ single. Outfielder Alyssa Palomino launched an opposite field homer to left to give Arizona a 2-1 lead it would not surrender.

The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a single to right by infielder Carlie Scupin.

Storms (7-2) turned in a tremendous start to close out her career as a Razorback by going the distance and surrendering two earned runs on five hits and one walk with two strike outs. She retired the first 14 hitters she faced. Alyssa Denham (19-8) earned the win and did not allow an earned run while yielding four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.