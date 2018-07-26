FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Senior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt has been named as one of 106 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Earlier this week, Froholdt was named to the Outland Trophy watch list and was tabbed as a preseason All-SEC Second Team member as voted on by media in attendance at SEC Media Days last week.

Froholdt was the second-highest graded guard in the SEC at 85.8 last season, earning a spot on Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC first team. He started all 12 games at left guard in 2017 to run his streak to 25 straight dating back to last season. Froholdt played 89.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and didn’t allow a sack across 388 snaps in pass protection.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

