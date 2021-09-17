Hog fans high on Sam Pittman following win over Texas

The 20th ranked Razorbacks find themselves in the Top 25 for the first time in five years, lighting up fans and social media as fans took to the field.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After Arkansas’ thrashing of Texas, Hog fans are experiencing a feeling they haven’t had in a while.

Hope.

“I’ve been waiting for years for this.” Members of the Little Rock Touchdown Club including Butch Turner and Chris Roberts are high on the Hogs after the 41-20 win over the Longhorns.

“Not only won the game but we dominated all the way through.” For the fans it was an incredible environment, for the Razorback players it was an experience they’ll never forget. Especially for quarterback K.J. Jefferson.

“It kind of felt like a dream, those are the moments that you live for. You beat a big rival like Texas. The fans rush the field, and you want to see stuff like that. You want to see that on TV so to be able to live that moment and embrace that moment was a big deal.”

The 20th ranked Razorbacks find themselves in the Top 25 for the first time in five years, lighting up fans and social media as fans took to the field.

Turner added, “I know 100,000 is a lot of money but it was worth it watching those fans come out of the stands.”

Worth even more than 100-grand. The energy, excitement, and enthusiasm this team and this coach have provided to fans across Arkansas.