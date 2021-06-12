Hogs burned by long ball; do-or-die game against Wolfpack tomorrow

A late response against No. 16 NC State came up one run short as No. 1 Arkansas went down swinging, 6-5, Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in the second game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Razorbacks and Wolfpack will meet in the winner-take-all rubber match at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, to determine who will punch their ticket to the College World Series. The game is set to broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (analyst) on the call.