FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback baseball team found itself ranked No. 16 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll Monday morning, its second top-20 ranking of the three preseason polls that have been released so far.

Along with the D1Baseball.com poll, Arkansas is ranked No. 13 by Perfect Game and No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas conducted its first team meeting of 2019 over the weekend and will begin individual workouts this week.

Coming off its first national runner-up finish since 1979, Arkansas will once again begin its season as one of the best teams in the nation. Six teams ranked in D1Baseball.com’s preseason poll will face off against the Razorbacks this year, three of those matchups coming inside Baum Stadium: No. 2 LSU (May 9-11), No. 10 Ole Miss (March 29-31) and No. 14 Mississippi State (April 18-20).

Arkansas is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll. Joining the top two teams in Vanderbilt and LSU, as well as Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Florida checks in at No. 6, followed by No. 9 Georgia and No. 22 Auburn.

Entering his 17th season at the helm, head coach Dave Van Horn returns 14 letterwinners from a year ago and will be looking to continue the success seen last year where the Razorbacks reached the College World Series for the ninth time in school history.

Arkansas is scheduled to open the 2019 season against Eastern Illinois on Friday, Feb. 15 with first pitch at 3 p.m. at Baum Stadium.