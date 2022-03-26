Hogs fall to Duke, 78-69, in Elite 8 match-up

The Hogs came up short against the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night, 78-69, as the Razorbacks' season comes to an end.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Nearly ten minutes in the Blue Devils took an eight point lead, thanks to a layup by Trevor Keels.

The Hogs were able to shut the Blue Devil offense down from beyond the arc, throughout most of the first half, until 1:26 left when Paolo Banchero made a three to put Duke up 40-33.

At the buzzer going into halftime, Keels nailed a three to give the Blue Devils a 45-33.