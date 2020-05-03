Arkansas used a big first half and double-digit scoring efforts from five different Razorbacks to beat LSU 99-90 on Senior Night inside Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Arkansas jumped out to an early lead in the first half, thanks to red-hot shooting that led to a 55-point opening half. As a team the Hogs shot 53.1% in the first half and were led by 20 points from Mason Jones and 12 more from senior Jimmy Whitt.

The Tigers made it interesting late in the second half, clawing back to within seven points with under two minutes left. The Razorbacks, however, responded to finish off the Senior Night victory and earn the team’s 19th win of the season.

Jones led all scorers with 36 points for his eighth 30+ point game of the season. Whitt was fantastic, recording a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Ethan Henderson chipped in 10 points and Desi Sills added 13.

Arkansas heads to Texas A&M on Saturday for the regular season finale at 3:30 p.m.