Hogs hold steady as unanimous No. 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas remains the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball.

The Razorbacks are the undisputed top-ranked team for the second consecutive week, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll each recognized the Hogs as the top team in the country.

It is the third straight week that Arkansas is ranked No. 1 in college baseball. The Razorbacks were the consensus top-ranked team in week three of the season with five of the six polls leaning in their favor.