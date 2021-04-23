Hogs hosting Homecoming Oct. 16 vs. Auburn

The University’s 91st Homecoming Pep Rally will be held inside the Greek Theatre on Friday night (Oct. 15) prior to the Razorbacks’ first home game in three weeks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas has set the date for Homecoming for the Razorbacks’ game against Auburn on October 16 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Arkansas Alumni Association will host homecoming activities during the week of the Auburn game. Scheduled events include the Alumni Awards Celebration, Class of 2019 and 2020 Senior Walk Dedication and the annual Homecoming Parade.

The University’s 91st Homecoming Pep Rally will be held inside the Greek Theatre on Friday night (Oct. 15) prior to the Razorbacks’ first home game in three weeks.

All members of the University of Arkansas family are welcome to attend events during the week-long celebration. Event details are available by visiting homecoming.uark.edu.

Family Weekend will be held during the weekend of Sept. 18 when the Hogs wrap up a three-game homestand to open the season against Georgia Southern. Details for the weekend will also be announced at a later date. Details regarding Family Weekend will be updated at family.uark.edu as they are made available.