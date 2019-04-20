FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas batters drew 15 walks from Mississippi State pitching while plating 12 runs for a 12-5 victory over the Bulldogs to take the series.

Casey Martin blew the game open in 2nd inning with a grand slam over the center field wall to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Martin finished the night 2-3 with 4 RBI. Freshman Patrick Wicklander got the start for Arkansas going 4.0 innings with 2 earned runs and 6 strikeouts.

Mississippi State closed the lead 7-5 in the 5th but Arkansas answered once again with a 5 run 7th inning aided by a 3 run triple by Casey Opitz.

Opitz finished 3-5 with 3 RBI in the game.

Arkansas goes for the sweep Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is set for 2:00 on SEC Network+.