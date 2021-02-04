Hogs reschedule home game with Utah

Arkansas’ home game with Utah originally scheduled for the 2028 season has been rescheduled to Sept. 15, 2029.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas’ home game with Utah originally scheduled for the 2028 season has been rescheduled to Sept. 15, 2029.

The two teams will meet for the first time in history in 2026 when the Razorbacks travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for a game on Sept. 12. The Hogs are 4-6-1 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 and have not met a team from the conference on the gridiron since 2006 when Arkansas hosted USC.

The home-and-home series was originally announced in July of 2019 and is one of several home-and-home series the Razorbacks have scheduled over the next decade-plus, including BYU, Oklahoma State, Memphis and Tulsa.