FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — No. 20 Arkansas won its final SEC series of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 7-1 comeback victory against No. 23 Auburn in game two. The Razorbacks trailed by one run heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and recorded seven runs on six hits to take the lead and secure the win.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Jackson hit a two-out, bases-clearing double off the left-center wall to give Arkansas the 4-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Arkansas tacked on three insurance runs before the inning was over to solidify the victory.

Heading into the sixth inning, Arkansas trailed, 1-0 after Auburn scored on a single to center field in the third inning. The Hogs were unable to capitalize at the plate, tallying only three hits, stranding four Razorbacks on base – three in scoring position.

Sophomore Danielle Gibson led off the rally that included runs batted in by four different Razorbacks. Senior Carley Haizlip was called on to pinch run for Arkansas after Gibson safely reached first with a base hit to center field. Haizlip scored the tying run from second after an Auburn throwing error left Kayla Green’s hit in right field.

Starter Mary Haff pitched a complete game for the Hogs, striking out four Tigers and giving up no free bases on balls. She retired the Auburn lineup in order in four of the seven innings and recorded 14 first-pitch strikes against the Tigers.

Notables

Hannah McEwen has reached base safely in 49 of 54 contests this season.

Nicole Duncan was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this year, breaking the single-season record previously held by Kim Eiben in 2002.

Tonight marks the fifth time the Hogs have scored seven runs in a single inning this season.

The Razorbacks have outhit their last five opponents, 13 of the last 14.

Arkansas has scored the most runs in the sixth inning, plating 57 of their 275 runs in the sixth.

Up Next

The two teams will meet for game three, tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 pm (CT). Sunday’s game will be available via live stream on the SEC Network+. After the weekend series against the Tigers, Arkansas will hit the road and return to College Station for the SEC Tournament, set to start on Wednesday, May 8th.