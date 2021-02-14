Hogs take down No. 10 Missouri on the road in overtime

It's the first true road win over a ranked opponent for Arkansas since they defeated Kentucky in Lexington in 1994

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Arkansas Razorbacks pushed their winning streak to six games in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday afternoon with an overtime thriller, taking down No. 10 Missouri 86-81.

Justin Smith led the way for the Razorbacks with 19 points and six rebounds with Moses Moody adding 16 in the Hogs’ first win over an AP Top 10 team since 2006 when Arkansas won at Tennessee 73-69. The win on the road over a Top 10 team is just the fifth in Arkansas history, joining victories at No. 3 Kentucky (1994), No. 9 Arizona (1992) and No. 8 Kentucky (1992).

Arkansas led in none of their previous four wins over Top 10 teams on the road just like Saturday when the Hogs trailed 35-31 at the break. The Razorbacks shot 59.3% from the field in the second half to score 42 points but a late bucket from Braun pulled Missouri even and helped force Arkansas into their first overtime game of the season.

Once in OT, the Razorbacks pulled away, outscoring the Tigers 13-8 and ending the game on a 6-0 run.