FIRST QUARTER:

San Jose State Spartans get on the board first while on the road in Fayetteville. The Hogs attempt to answer with a run on 4th down with two yards to the redzone, but can't get there.

Hogs caught a break on an illegal formation penalty after San Jose State had a first down near the redzone.

Newly-starting Razorback Quarterback Nick Starkel throws a 62-yard ball to Mike Woods to get Arkansas on the board with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

SCORE: SAN JOSE STATE: 7 ARKANSAS: 7

SECOND QUARTER:

San Jose Quarterback Nick Nash scores from 15 yards out, and the second quarter opens with the Spartans leading 14-7 over the Hogs. After a two-week break, Spartans were not holding back against Arkansas, who seemed sluggish and off-kilter.

Spartan Kicker Matt Mercurio connects from 47-yards out, giving San Jose State a 17-7 lead with 6:09 left in the half. Things go from bad to worse after Hogs give up a 26-yard touchdown soon after.

Starkel threw a second interception to effectively close the half.

SCORE: SAN JOSE STATE: 24 | ARKANSAS: 7

THIRD QUARTER:

Razorbacks start to fade as Starkel throws a third interception leaving Running Back Rakeem Boyd wide open, and the Hogs use their second-to-last timeout with just over 9 minutes left in the third quarter.

After a few hopeful plays on offense, Starkel throws his fourth interception.

Arkansas Kicker Conner Limpert brings the Hogs back within two touchdowns with a 48-yard field goal. San Jose State still leading, 24 to 10 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Arkansas Defensive Lineman Jamario Bell making gets in a much-needed sack, forcing SJS to punt.

SCORE: SAN JOSE STATE: 24 | ARKANSAS: 10

FOURTH QUARTER:

Less than two minutes into the final quarter, Arkansas shows life with a 30-yard- touchdown from Starkel to Wide Receiver Tyson Morris, closing the gap to 24 to 17.

As Razorback defense holds against San Jose State, Starkel and the offense come back out with 6 minutes left. Wide Receiver Trey Knox catches a much-needed touchdown bringing the score to a 24 to 24 tie, although it doesn't last long.

During San Jose's next possession, the underdogs take it home with a touchdown, leading 31 to 24.

In the final moments, Nick Starkel threw his fifth interception, bringing the disappointing game to a close. Starkel, to date, has thrown 6 interceptions and 7 touchdowns for Arkansas.