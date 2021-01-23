Razorbacks cruise past Commodores

Jalen Tate had a season-high 25 points with eight assists and one turnover while Moses Moody added a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds to lead Arkansas.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jalen Tate had a season-high 25 points with eight assists and one turnover while Moses Moody added a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds to lead Arkansas to a 92-71 victory at Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

Tate was also a star on the defensive end. He was assigned to Scotty Pippen Jr., who entered the game as the league’s second-leading scorer. Pippen scored 15 points, his second-lowest output of the season and lowest in an SEC game this year, and he was just 3-of-4 at the free throw line. (He entered the game fourth in the league in free throws made.

Justin Smith also had seven rebounds with 12 points.

Arkansas led from wire-to-wire for the fourth time this season and dished out 22 assists. The Razorbacks additionally shot a season-best 57.1% from the field, including 42.1% from 3-point range – its second-best effort of the season.