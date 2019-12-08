FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Gamedays at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium have always brought people from all over the state and beyond together to cheer on their beloved Hogs. Now with the new HogTown Street Festival, fans can enjoy free pre-game festivities right in the heart of the action, just a few long passes from the Home of the Razorbacks.

HogTown, to be located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, will start four hours prior to each game and conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff. This fan-friendly event will feature a variety of fan activities, including a main stage with live music, a larger than life videoboard featuring college football games from around the country, a beer garden, food trucks from throughout Northwest Arkansas, interactive corporate sponsored activations for fans and fun kid activities, including inflatables, balloon artists, face painting and more. Fans will also be able to get autographs from current and former Razorback student-athletes. Hog Heaven, the official team store of Razorback Athletics, will have a mobile trailer store offering the latest Arkansas Razorbacks gameday attire.

Fans in attendance can join the Razorback Spirit Squads, Tusk V and the Best in Sight and Sound - the University of Arkansas Marching Band - in welcoming the team to the stadium with the ‘Hog Walk’, followed by a pep rally performance from the stage.

To accommodate the setup and operation of HogTown, Maple Street, from the intersection of Stadium Drive to Razorback Road, will close to public traffic at 7 p.m. on Friday before each home game. Access to Lot 44 will still be available via the east entrance on Stadium Drive and the west entrance on Razorback Road. The north entrance to Lot 44 will not be available prior to the game.

Fans looking for a unique private tailgating experience in HogTown can also rent a Razorback Box for gameday. The self-contained tailgating units debuted at Baum-Walker Stadium last spring and provide fans an entertainment space for serving food and beverages, a television, a leather sofa, a grill and an 8-foot by 20-foot observation deck. Each Razorback Box has a capacity of up to 50 people. For more information on reserving your Razorback Box, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu or (479) 575-5151.

Whether you are at HogTown, in your Razorback Box or tailgating on your own with friends and family, it will now be easier to keep track of the countdown to kickoff. Razorback Athletics will utilize a series of fireworks, prior to the game, to help notify fans of how much time is remaining before the Razorbacks take the field for the opening kickoff. This new addition will add to the already festive pre-game atmosphere, as well as remind fans when it is time to head to the gate to be in position for the start of the game.