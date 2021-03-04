Home runs carry Bearkats past Bears

CONWAY, Arkansas — The Sam Houston Bearkats hit five home runs, three by left fielder Jack Rogers, to grab a come-from-behind 10-4 win over the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday afternoon at Bear Stadium.



The win gave the Bearkats (12-13, 9-7) a sweep of the four-game Southland Conference series.



The Bears (9-16, 6-10) led 2-0 after two innings but the Bearkats scored the next six runs and never trailed again. UCA added two runs in the seventh inning but could not score again. SHSU reliever Coltin Atkinson pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, striking out eight and allowing four hits.



UCA struck first in the bottom of the first inning when designated hitter A.J. Mendolia walked and scored on Coby Potvin’s double down the left-field line. In the second, Benny Ayala and Connor Flagg drew consecutive walks to open the inning, and both moved up on a passed ball. Drew Sturgeon’s infield single to shortstop scored Ayala for a 2-0 UCA lead.



The Bearkats then strung together a season-high five home runs over the final seven innings. Rogers finished 4 for 5 with 6 runs batted in and three runs scored. For the Bears, Potvin and Beau Orlando had three hits apiece, with Potvin adding a pair of RBI. Logan Gilbertson took the loss, allowing six runs over five innings whiles striking out six.



UCA travels to Jonesboro on Tuesday to take on Arkansas State at 6 p.m. The Bears have a conference open weekend and will take on Top 20 Oklahoma State in a three-game series in Stillwater, beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.