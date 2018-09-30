HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Tre Honshtein nailed a 34-yard field goal in overtime to give Sam Houston State is first Southland Conference win, a 34-31 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

The Bears had a shot at a 34-yarder in the first overtime series, but Scean Mustin jumped up to swat it away and opened the door for Honshtein's game winner.

Ty Brock, in his first start at quarterback, threw for 305 yards and one touchdown and ran for two additional scores for SHSU (2-2, 1-1) which struggled to hold off the Bears (2-2, 1-1), the defending conference champions.

Honshtein booted a 32-yarder early in the fourth quarter to give the Bearkats a 31-17 advantage before Central Arkansas came roaring back to tie it 31-31. Kierre Crossley ran across from the 38, and Kirk Baugh hit Jack Short from the 3 with 2:20 left.

The Bearkats, leading by a touchdown, had driven into UCA territory when Brock lost a fumble that UCA's Jackie Harvell scooped up. The Bears then marched 64 yards to tie the game and send it to overtime.

