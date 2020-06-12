Hornet Dynasty: Bryant wins third consecutive title with 27-17 win over NLR

Bryant became the first team since Pine Bluff in the 90's to win three straight state titles in the state's biggest classification.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another season, another state championship for Bryant.

Buck James and the Hornets secured their third consecutive 7A state championship on Saturday with a 27-17 victory of their rivals North Little Rock. "I'm just glad we won. Hats off to North Little Rock."

The Hornets jumped out to a 20-0 lead before North Little Rock fought back with back-to-back touchdowns from Fred O'Donald. O'Donald finished the game with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns.