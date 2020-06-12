Hornet Dynasty: Bryant wins third consecutive title with 27-17 win over NLR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another season, another state championship for Bryant.
Buck James and the Hornets secured their third consecutive 7A state championship on Saturday with a 27-17 victory of their rivals North Little Rock. "I'm just glad we won. Hats off to North Little Rock."
The Hornets jumped out to a 20-0 lead before North Little Rock fought back with back-to-back touchdowns from Fred O'Donald. O'Donald finished the game with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Not to be outdone the MVP went to Bryant running back Tanner Anderson. Anderson rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns including the game winner with 3:04 left in the game.