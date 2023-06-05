Churchill Downs releases statement after 2 injured horses euthanized Saturday

"Chloe's Dream" and "Freezing Point" are the 6th and 7th deaths stemming from injuries sustained at the track.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has released a statement following two horse deaths on Derby Day.

Chloe’s Dream was hurt in Saturday’s second race. The horse was taken in an equine ambulance with a right front knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles told the Associated Press.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. "They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

The Downs said Freezing Point suffered a left front biaxial sesamoid fracture during the Pat Day Mile (Race 8) midway down the back stretch.

There have been seven horse fatalities at Churchill Downs since April 27.

The string of horse deaths cast a pall for some Derby-goers on a mostly cloudy and warm day.

"It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” said Michael Freeze, who along with his friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.”

New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect May 22.

“There’s something going on,” said Pat Murtha, who was attending his first Derby. “They need to find out, and set some rules and regulations to protect these animals.”

Following Mage's win in the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs Incorporate released further information on those deaths while expressing their "most sincere condolences to those connections who cared for and loved Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point."

The Downs also said they are committed "the health and well-being of equine safety" and called it a "sobering reminder" of an urgent need to mobilize the horse racing industry to explore avenues to minimize any avoidable risk in the sport.

"Despite our determination to continually improve upon the highest industry standards, there is more to be done and we will rigorously work to understand what caused these incidents and build upon our existing data, programs and practices to better understand what has been incredibly difficult for us to witness and accept this week," the statement read.

However, track officials said there has been "no discernable pattern detected" in the injuries of the horses. They note all horses who race at Churchill Downs must undergo "multiple, comprehensive veterinarian exams and observations to ensure their fitness to race."

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority also shared a statement that read in part:

"Churchill Downs has been cooperating with HISA since its inception and is in full compliance with our rules and processes. On the morning of each race, every horse undergoes a hands-on inspection and is observed in motion outside their stall. A team of Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) regulatory veterinarians also views each horse in the paddock, during the post parade and as they approach and load into the starting gate. If a horse is deemed unfit to race by the regulatory veterinarians, it will be scratched, as was the case in a number of circumstances this week. Both Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point passed all inspections without incident."

PETA released a statement following the death of Chloe's Dream:

"The pre-Derby death toll is still mounting. It’s now six and counting. Although PETA appreciates that the Kentucky state veterinarian exercised caution by scratching the Derby favorite, we called for the closure of the track so stronger protocols could be put in place. Churchill Downs should have listened."

